Cheri Kathleen Bylund

September 8, 1957 - June 5, 2021

Fish along the Oregon coast breathed a sigh of relief Saturday, June 5, when their arch nemesis Cheri Kathleen Bylund passed away peacefully in her home in Depoe Bay, in the company of her husband of nearly 39 years, Rod, and their son Nick.

Dubbed "Spinner Gal" by her friends and family, Cheri had an uncanny ability to effortlessly catch the biggest fish when spending time on the water with the people she loved.

Born on September 8, 1957, in Eugene, Cheri met her future husband, Rod, in 1974, eventually tying the knot in 1982. She worked for the Oregon Department of Revenue for more than 20 years.

Aside from terrorizing the local salmon community with her innovative "I'll just throw a random spinner in the water and see what happens" technique, Cheri loved spending time with her family, the outdoors, camping, making the best damn pickles you've ever had, and whipping up absurd amounts of her famous macaroni salad.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Rod, her son, Nick, and his wife, Leslie, along with five grandchildren, Christina, Cameron, Ryan, Aubree, and Jameson, two great-grandchildren, her mother, Carolyn, her sisters, Pam and Debbie, many nieces and nephews, and of course...her dogs - all of whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.