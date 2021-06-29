Menu
Cheri Kathleen Bylund
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Cheri Kathleen Bylund

September 8, 1957 - June 5, 2021

Fish along the Oregon coast breathed a sigh of relief Saturday, June 5, when their arch nemesis Cheri Kathleen Bylund passed away peacefully in her home in Depoe Bay, in the company of her husband of nearly 39 years, Rod, and their son Nick.

Dubbed "Spinner Gal" by her friends and family, Cheri had an uncanny ability to effortlessly catch the biggest fish when spending time on the water with the people she loved.

Born on September 8, 1957, in Eugene, Cheri met her future husband, Rod, in 1974, eventually tying the knot in 1982. She worked for the Oregon Department of Revenue for more than 20 years.

Aside from terrorizing the local salmon community with her innovative "I'll just throw a random spinner in the water and see what happens" technique, Cheri loved spending time with her family, the outdoors, camping, making the best damn pickles you've ever had, and whipping up absurd amounts of her famous macaroni salad.

Cheri is survived by her husband, Rod, her son, Nick, and his wife, Leslie, along with five grandchildren, Christina, Cameron, Ryan, Aubree, and Jameson, two great-grandchildren, her mother, Carolyn, her sisters, Pam and Debbie, many nieces and nephews, and of course...her dogs - all of whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I knew Cheri and her sister Diane back when we were in grade school/junior high. Cheri was my best friend for a few years, but we lost track in and after high school. That makes me sad, but we were able to reconnect a couple years ago, via Facebook. She is missed by anyone who knew her.
Debbie Williams
Friend
December 1, 2021
Dear Rod, we are so very sorry for the loss of the love of your life... cherish every memory you had
Victoria Kirk
Friend
June 29, 2021
