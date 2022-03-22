Menu
Cherry Lynn Skiles
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
Plainview Fellowship
Cherry Lynn Skiles

June 4, 1954 - March 12, 2022

Cherry Lynn Skiles (nee Chulos), 67, of Shedd, Oregon peacefully entered the presence of Her Lord and Savior Jesus on 12 March 2022.

Her memorial will be held at Plainview Fellowship, 34414 Plainview Dr., Shedd, OR 97377 on 26 March 2022 at 11 a.m.

Cherry was born in Oregon City, to Lois and Chris Chulos, the third of six children. She attended Oregon City High School and later met her husband, Jerry Skiles at Clackamas Community College. After moving to Durkee, Oregon they had four children: Andrea, Julie, Mary, and Brisbin. Cherry then moved with her family to Ivory Coast, Africa, to serve her Lord as tribal missionaries. After leaving Africa due to a civil war, Cherry graduated from Corban College with a BS degree. She then taught middle school for two years at a local Mennonite school. In the following years, Cherry continued active mission work in Ivory Coast, as well as taking care of home front responsibilities.

Cherry is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; her children Andrea, Julie, Mary, and Brisbin, and her grandchildren Skye, Harlee, and Greyson.

Donations will be accepted in lieu of flowers to build a well in the tribal area where Cherry worked.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
