I grew up with Cindi. Right on the next block over. My daily life was intertwine with hers. I can not tell you how many sleep overs we had. Nights up giggling and making up what our futures were going to be like. We drifted apart in middle school but have always kept in touch. I am really blown away that she is gone. I apologize for not making it to her service. We all were in quarantine for covid. I would have liked to have shown my respects.

Michelle Fisher aka Missy Bolen October 9, 2021