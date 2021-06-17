Menu
Clara Hutcheson
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
Clara Hutcheson
September 7, 1921 - May 5, 2021

Clara Marie Hutcheson, 99, of Albany, died May 5, 2021, at Avamere in Albany.
She was born in Elkton, Oregon, an only child to Gilbert and Selma Cheever.
She graduated from Albany High School in May, 1939. She worked for the Bureau of Mines for 23 years. She was a member of the Albany Eagles for 48 years. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many countries with members of the Eagles Auxilary.
Surviving are daughter, Judee Hubert, and sons, Denny and Steve Hutcheson, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at the Albany Eagles, June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
