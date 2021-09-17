Clarence Lee Pettner

September 6, 1927 - September 15, 2021

Clarence Lee Pettner, 94, of Lebanon, died September 15, 2021 in Salem.

Clarence was born September 6, 1927 in Lantry, South Dakota the son of Alfred and Jennie (Stoltz) Pettner and was raised in the Dakota's. Clarence served in the Army during WWII. Following his discharge in 1946 he returned to North Dakota and then moved to Oregon.

Clarence married Carol Pearson on June 1, 1950 in Reedsport, Oregon. They moved to Lebanon in 1966 and have resided here since that time. Clarence had worked almost 40 years for Wah Chang in Albany before his retirement. Carol preceded him in death in 2007.

Clarence had attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and bowling. He especially loved family activities.

Clarence is survived by his children Eva Molan, Carol Vaughan, Debi Bryant and Marsha Hassengar; brothers Delbert and Charles Pettner and sister Kathryn Palmer; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be from 4 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com