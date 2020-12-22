Clifford "Cliff"" H. Heselton

March 20, 1930 – December 13, 2020

Clifford H Heselton (Cliff), philanthropist, engineer, entrepreneur, Porsche enthusiast, husband and friend, died December 13, 2020 at his home in Corvallis Oregon.

Cliff was born in Massachusetts, March 20, 1930.

He attended MIT and began his engineering career on the west coast, settling in southern California where he was an aerospace engineer for the Lockheed-Martin company, working on many important projects including the Space Shuttle.

Upon retirement, he and wife June came north to be near friends and settled in Philomath, Oregon. June preceded Cliff in death in 1991.

Cliff had many interests, including Native American art, gardening, traveling, hiking and classical music. Cliff developed a deep love of nature and received the Lifetime Conservation Achievement Award in 2010 from The Nature Conservancy for his many contributions to help protect important habitats, including a significant expansion of the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve. Cliff supported many local charities thru two endowment funds with Benton Community Foundation. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and three younger siblings. In remembrance contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home in Corvallis.