Clifford Heselton
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

Clifford "Cliff"" H. Heselton

March 20, 1930 – December 13, 2020

Clifford H Heselton (Cliff), philanthropist, engineer, entrepreneur, Porsche enthusiast, husband and friend, died December 13, 2020 at his home in Corvallis Oregon.

Cliff was born in Massachusetts, March 20, 1930.

He attended MIT and began his engineering career on the west coast, settling in southern California where he was an aerospace engineer for the Lockheed-Martin company, working on many important projects including the Space Shuttle.

Upon retirement, he and wife June came north to be near friends and settled in Philomath, Oregon. June preceded Cliff in death in 1991.

Cliff had many interests, including Native American art, gardening, traveling, hiking and classical music. Cliff developed a deep love of nature and received the Lifetime Conservation Achievement Award in 2010 from The Nature Conservancy for his many contributions to help protect important habitats, including a significant expansion of the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve. Cliff supported many local charities thru two endowment funds with Benton Community Foundation. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents and three younger siblings. In remembrance contributions can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home in Corvallis.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Cliff for more than 60 years. Cliff was the first person I met socially in America Cliff had just returned from a holiday in Germany and brought back a blue Porsche 356 convertible D. I was one of few who were allowed to drive it. On our homeward journey after climbing Mt Whitney he got tired and asked me to take the wheel.
I re established contact with Cliff after moving to the NW 26 years ago. Cliff was a kind caring and generous soul and will be much missed.
David Williams
Friend
January 9, 2021
A great man whom I have know since our teen years. His 4 siblings passed before him . Verne , Donald, Marilyn and Doris. Cliff was fun to be with. He was so smart. We were always learning from Him . My children and will miss Cliff.. wonderful memories.
Elizabeth Heselton Bennett
January 2, 2021
