Coleen Ann Haggett

July 14, 1951 - March 25, 2022

On March 25th, 2022, Coleen Ann Haggett was released from her paralyzed body to be greeted by her sister, mother and father in Heaven. Coleen was born in Sacramento, California, the younger daughter of George and Marjorie Haggett. She was quickly identified as not progressing as expected. While many tests were conducted over the years, there was no clear cause for her handicaps. She had both speech and movement challenges all her life. Regardless, she accepted who she was and did the best she could. She graduated from High School, was able to live on her own and worked for the State of California. She competed in Special Olympics in California and was a representative from California for the 2006 U.S. Special Olympics in Ames Iowa, where she won two gold medals. She enjoyed making gifts for people to include small blankets, pot holders and some ceramics.

In 2013, she moved to Corvallis, Oregon where she found a new life in the Bridges Enterprise Evergreen Group Home. She immediately joined in with the activities and helped make birthday cards on a computer, helped with meals and always had smile (well almost always). She attended UP Camp, Evans Creek Retreat, and participated in the Adventures program with trips to the Pendleton Round-up, Seattle, San Diego, many live theater and concert performances, fairs and festivals, parks and museums, zoos and circuses, and a special trip to Disney World. She loved Broadway musicals, county and state fairs and especially weekends and Christmas at the coast.

In 2019 she became paralyzed from a combination of factors. That did not stop her from continuing her role as "matriarch" of the Evergreen family and participating in many local activities and trips. She celebrated her 70th birthday in 2021, which exceeded all early expectations. In December 2021, she was hospitalized with pneumonia, but survived. Her body quickly failed her from that time on. The Evergreen Group Home staff and Hospice cared for her.

She will be missed by all those who were privileged to get to know her. Her infectious smile and wicked sense of humor will be some of the memory's individuals will take away. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Patty.

Her families will hold a private Celebration of Life memorial. Contributions in her memory should be sent to UP Camp, Evans Creek Retreat, P.O. Box 532, Stayton, OR 97353, Safe Haven Humane Society 32220 Old Hwy 34, Tangent OR 97339, or a charity of your choice.