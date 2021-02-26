Consuelo "Connie" Jean Armfield

Feb. 26, 1932 - Aug. 22, 2020

Consuelo "Connie" Jean Armfield, 88, of Los Osos, California and Albany, was born on February 26, 1932, in Pasco, Washington and passed away on August 22, 2020, at home in Los Osos surrounded by her loving family and beloved dog Cairo.

Connie was born in Pasco, Washington, the daughter of Walter Ames Keyes and Marvel Van Houchin-Keyes. Shortly after graduating from high school in Pasco, she married Robert Weldon Armfield, and they moved to eastern Montana to start their new life together working on an uncle's cattle ranch. Later, they moved to Billings Montana, where two of their three children were born (Scott and Patti). At the same time, Connie started working for a local phone company, which later became AT&T. Both Connie and her family were extremely proud of her achievements as a career woman in a predominantly male field. Noting that she fought hard for the rights of working women on a wide range of issues from clothing restrictions to equal pay. Eventually, the family settled into a suburb just outside Portland, but not before brief moves to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where their last son was born (Brett) and Burley Idaho. After working for AT&T for several years, Connie retired in 1988.

Always busy even in retirement, Connie traveled to Ireland and spent a summer working in Yellowstone National Park. She passionately loved her Los Osos church, bible study group, reading books, watching movies, animals and spending time at the beach mesmerized as the waves rolled in. Connie loved horses of all kinds and every year eagerly awaited the running of the Kentucky Derby Preakness and Belmont Stakes. But more than anything, she loved being a mother and grandmother, always keeping close track of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities, achievements, and milestones. Connie leaves behind her three children, Scott Armfield of Denver, Colorado, Patti Toews of Los Osos, California, Brett Armfield of Albany, and her much loved adopted daughter Tammy Scott, of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren, Jessica Armfield, Austin Clabaugh, DJ Scott, Marcus Scott, Morgan Scott, Judy Briggs, Tracy Briggs, Erin Taylor, and her great-grandchildren Dylan Smith, Henry Macy, Augustus Macy, and the newest grandbaby Greyson Derek Scott.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Marvel and her sister Gloria Donahue. At Connie's request, she was cremated, and her family is having a private celebration of life on what would have been her 89th birthday, February 26, 2021.