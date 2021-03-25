Cora Joan "Joann" Dickason

September 1, 1940 - March 2, 2021

Joann passed away on March 2, 2021 in Corvallis. She was born in Knob Noster, Missouri to John and Helen Stevens. The family moved to Oregon when she was in elementary school. They eventually moved to the Kings Valley area where she met and married Dwane Dickason. They made their home in the Hoskins-Kings Valley area where they raised four kids.

She worked many years as a school bus driver, where she drove the Kings Valley-Wren route. During summer vacation, she continued to drive the bus, taking kids to the bean and berry fields for work. She also checked the work of the student workers in the fields.

She eventually went to work at Oregon State University where she remained until her retirement.

After retirement, Joann and Dwane enjoyed traveling. They made trips from the Oregon Coast to the beaches of Florida. They always enjoyed getaways to Reno as well.

Joann was a life-long crafter, always busy with something: flower arranging, crocheting, needlepoint-the list goes on.

She is survived by daughters Teri Seits - Corvallis and Nita Molloy (Brian) - Kings Valley; sons Matt Dickason-Kings Valley and Bryan Dickason - Florida; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by brothers Billy, Gary, Jack, and David Stevens as well as sisters Wanda Bonnett and Joyce Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Kay Watkins and Juanita Bateman.

We will say our final goodbye when we gather to lay Joann and Dwane in their resting place at the Pedee Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life potluck will follow at the Kings Valley Church.

Rest in peace, Curley Bill. We will miss you.