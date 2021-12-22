Coralie Joyce Wilson

June 12, 1930 - December 17, 2021

Coralie Wilson, 91, of Albany, passed away Friday, at Quail Run. Coralie was born in Webster, South Dakota, to Walter and Irma (Krause) Machmiller. Upon graduation from the University of South Dakota in 1951, she went to work for the Northrup King Company in Minnesota. Two years later in 1953 she moved to Albany to be the seed technologist and laboratory manager for Northrup King, in Tangent.

She married George T. Wilson on December 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1985. They had one son, David G. Wilson, who also preceded her in death on March 23, 1992.

Her career with Northrup King was 40 years with retirement in 1992. She was a retired member and past president of the Society of Commercial Seed Technologists. Coralie enjoyed reading mysteries, gardening, British comedy TV shows, was a member of Camera Club and the Albany Friends of the Library. She also enjoyed traveling to the coast. At Coralie's request there will be no service.

