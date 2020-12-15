Curtis David Hanson

December 22, 1955 – December 5, 2020

Curtis David Hanson was born December 22, 1955 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. to Joyce (Dussome) Hanson and Edwin Hanson. He was surrounded by brothers, sisters and cousins while he lived there.

Raised on a farm in North Dakota he was an animal lover. He had various cats and dogs throughout his life even a duck at one time. In December of 1964 at the age of 9 the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in the middle of the terrible 1964 floods. Living in a large family he was always playing jokes on his younger sister, Marcine. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and family having some laughs and good times. He was always ready for a good discussion about sports or play some video poker, telling his machines what to do. Curtis was very intelligent and in fact skipped 1st grade and went immediately into 2nd grade. He fit in well with his new environment embracing fishing and sports.

He played various sports when younger and as he got older enjoyed watching all sports, including golf, baseball, basketball and football especially "his" team Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

He was an avid fisherman all of his life and enjoyed the outdoors. In high school he would take butter, a fry pan and a loaf of bread to go camp and fish. If he didn't catch a fish it was bread and butter although that rarely was the case.

Curtis worked various jobs throughout his life living most of it in Oregon he especially enjoyed planting trees since it allowed him to be outdoors and on his own. He also spent time in Alaska planting trees on Kodiak Island. Had to watch for bears there and had dang good fishing after work since it was daylight so long in summer. In February 1987 he had a daughter Elisha. He loved that girl from day 1 and always talked about her. He would especially perk up whenever she was around.

Curtis is survived by his daughter, Elisha Hanson, step daughter, Kris Cartwright, sisters, Linda (Glen) Williams of Philomath, Dixie (Alton) Sullivan of Lebanon, and Bernice (Rick) Franklin of Lebanon, several nieces and nephews and his beloved and ornery cat "Baby". He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin & Joyce Hanson, brother, Larry Hanson and sister, Marcine Cooley.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to his daughter, Elisha Hanson, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

