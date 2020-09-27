Damian Roy Joseph Weber

July 12, 2005 – September 19, 2020

Damian if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. He went to Timber Ridge middle school then South Albany high school he loved his music and friends. Damian was an amazing big brother to his sister and baby brother. He was an amazing person, his smile lit up the Room, his sense of humor made everyone laugh, and he never let anybody feel alone or unloved.

We will all miss your loving hugs and kisses, your stories and most of all your handsome face. Life will never be the same without you. Until we meet again.

Damian we love you so much.

He's survived by his mother and father Giovanny and Amanda Paguaga, sister Ayralee and brother Isaiah Paguaga, His monkey Dee West, Big Papa Carl Wyatt, Uncle Daniel Wyatt, Little Papa Ursus Paguaga, Gram Brenda Paguaga, and tons more aunts , uncles, and cousins.