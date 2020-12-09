Menu
Darlynn Johnston
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR

Darlynn J. Johnston

January 9, 1945 – December 4, 2020

Darlynn J. Johnston, 75 of Albany passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.

She was born in Portland Oregon to Richard and Elaine (Bolin) Farrow. He father was a logger and the family lived in Old Detroit, New Detroit, Idanha and Waldport. She finished her schooling in Cottage Grove.

Darlynn met Steven Earl Johnston in Salem and they were married in Albany on February 24, 1969.

Darlynn worked part-time as a hostess at the Hereford Steer and then as a cashier in the cafeteria at LBCC. She enjoyed all sort of crafts, especially cross stitch.

She is survived by her husband Steve Johnston; son Todd Johnston; daughter Tracie Johnston; grandchildren Ashlie, Rikki, Kayla, and Dustin; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Fredrick and Richard.

A private inurnment will take place at Palestine Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
My sincere sympathy to Steve, Todd and Tracie and the rest of the extended family. It has been a long journey and know she is at peace now. Praying for comfort during this difficult time.
Marci Johnston
December 11, 2020
