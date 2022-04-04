Dave Reding

May 10, 1952 - March 25, 2022

Dave Reding, born May 10, 1952, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, at the Willamette Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was one of eight children, born and raised in Salem, Oregon. Dave eventually came to own Dave's Freeway Texaco Gas Station, where he was a mechanic and owner for 26 years. The Station became a gathering place for his customers and friends, and anyone who met him there will say that he was as good a friend as he was a mechanic. He was a trustworthy confidant, who gave honest and empathetic advice to those who asked. Many trusted him with their stories and struggles, and he met them with kindness, generosity, and probably a few jokes too. His intelligence, patience, and humility shone through his actions and relationships with others.

Despite struggling with numerous health problems for many years, Dave remained extremely positive and optimistic, never complaining and always finding the silver lining in every situation. Dave loved to hunt, fish, camp, and watch car racing at the Lebanon Speedway. He was a loyal Beaver's fan, attending their games rain or shine and supporting OSU's sports teams.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Teresa Reding. He is survived by his seven siblings, Clem, John, Joe, Mary Ann, Marcia, Margo and Marti; his two children, Chris Reding and Calandra Reding-Hollaway; his four grandchildren, Aviana, Zephan, Ember and Jase; and his loving partner Cheri Brownell. Dave was cremated and his ashes will be spread according to his wishes.