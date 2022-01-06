David Brower Hobbs

May 15, 1930 - December 17, 2021

David Brower Hobbs, 91, died in Napa, California, on December 17, 2021. He was the son of William and Mina Hobbs and was born and grew up in Albany. He graduated from Albany High School in 1948 and earned a BS from the University of Oregon in 1952. He received two Master Degrees, one in Social Work, from Florida State University, in 1954. and one in Public Administration, from the University of Southern California, in 1978.

David served during the Korean Conflict for three years as a Social Work Officer, U.S. Army Medical Corps. He married Beverly Jeanne Watson while in the service, in 1956. Married 64 years, they lived in Portland, and in California in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Chico, and Napa. He applied his social work skills at Volunteers of America and the California Youth Authority where he retired as a Supervising Parole Agent after 26 years in 1991.

David was baptized Christian in the First Methodist Church in Albany. He enjoyed gardening (like his father), tennis, bowling, and bacchii ball. He participated in youth groups with his children, especially Boy Scouts. After retiring, he was a hospital and hospice volunteer, a member of the Elks and the SIR organization.

He is survived by his three children, Jayne Ann Hobbs, David Brower Hobbs Jr. (Debbie), and Susan Lynn Reid and five grandchildren, Davey, Sam, Brandon, JoAna, and Christopher.

Burial will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in Brownsville. The family can be contacted at [email protected]