David J. Smith

March 17, 1946 – August 20, 2020

David J. Smith of Shedd passed away at his home on August 20, 2020 with his wife Donna and his caregiver Brandy by his side .David was born in Salem, Oregon to John S. Smith and Claudine Gillespie Smith. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1965. David grew up on the family farm at Halsey and loved farming. He especially loved to plough and even said he wore out a 12 bottom plough.

David also loved bird hunting and was a good shot. He also enjoyed fishing. His first love was his dogs. He could tell you about each one, where he got them and their names. He was an "expert" on World War II history and loved talking about it. He married Donna Rae Sisk Kuhn on June 9, 2009. He is survived by his wife Donna, sister Carolyn Jackson, nieces Hilary (Aaron) Noah, Haley (Reggie) MacShane, great nieces Kate and Emma, great nephews Mac and John, stepdaughter Stephanie (Devin) Vian, and grandsons Austin and Garrett Vian.He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin brother Stephen Gillespie Smith.There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Halsey-Shedd Volunteer Fire Department, Oakville Youth Scholarship Fund, or the place of your choice.