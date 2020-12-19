Dawn O. Myers

March 11, 1931 – November 10, 2020

An obituary is a sadly insufficient way to summarize the life of our mother and grandmother, Dawn Myers. It is a footnote in a greater story we were fortunate to be a part of, and which came to its natural conclusion on November 10, 2020.

Growing up in the tiny town of Whitehall, Montana, Mom was always curious about what lay beyond the horizon. After receiving her Nursing degree from Montana State University, she traded in the cold, stark landscape of Montana for the tropical beauty Oahu. She worked for several years in hospitals in both Hawaii and California before migrating to the high deserts of Arizona and New Mexico. Here she began a lifelong fascination with the American Southwest and found a like mind in a young archaeology student named Richard Myers. The couple married in 1961 and settled in Ramsey Canyon, located in the Huachuca Mountains of Arizona.

By this time, Mom had given up her nursing career and was tending full-time to daughter Brooke and son Marsh. The oak and sycamore woodlands of the canyon were a perfect playground for a mother with two toddlers and it inspired Mom's imagination. She read, wrote poetry, outlined future novels, and kept beautifully written travel journals. When her marriage ended in 1971, Mom relocated to Tucson and obtained a Master's Degree in Library Science. She spent two decades educating schoolchildren, and after she retired was active with the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. She spent the final years of her life in Oregon, surrounded by family and still exploring wild and historic places.

Throughout her life, Mom's camera was always at the ready. Her obsessive photo taking annoyed us at the time - but in the end she had chronicled nearly a century of our family's history. With her passing, these images and her written words bring back wonderful memories. We will always remember her for geeking out to the adventures of Lewis and Clark or the Starship Enterprise with equal enthusiasm. She loved cats, and mysteries, and mysteries about cats. There was never a cheese or an opera she didn't like… or a piece of sushi she could tolerate. She was proficient at the piano, the violin and the Spanish guitar, but never thought she played any of them well. She never missed a school open house, a Christmas concert, or forgot a birthday, whether they be for her kids or her grandson. But most of all, we remember her for inspiring us to be better people.

Dawn is survived by Brooke Myers (daughter), Marsh Myers (son) and Myles Myers (grandson), all of Corvallis, Oregon; sisters Gay Cameron (Mesa, Arizona) and Jo Schellbach (Wichita Falls, Texas); nieces Traci Wyrick (Kileen, Texas) and Cheryl Barron (Mesa, Arizona); and nephews Craig Schellbach (Burleson, Texas) and Clay Cameron (Mesa, Arizona.) No memorial services were held, but friends and family are invited to remember Dawn with donations to the Sierra Club, or your local public library or humane society.