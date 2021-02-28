Dean London

Aug 7, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2021

Dean London passed away on February 10, 2021. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 7, 1937 to Emerson and Laura London with siblings Dick, Evelyn, Pat, and soon Carol. When Dean was 9 they moved from Canton, Ohio to Corvallis. Emerson and Laura had a candy shop where Dean would often work. Not only did they make a delicious array of sweets, but they made candy for the Girl Scouts to sell. On September 2, 1962, he married Wynona (Winne) Lindsay. They were married until Winnie passed away on June 4, 2015. Anyone who knew Dean, new that he truly missed his soulmate Winnie.

Dean was incredibly passionate about cars, and would often be seen driving his notorious 1967 Cadillac or his red and white passenger-sized van around town. He opened an automotive shop London's Automotive in Philomath, which would later be moved to Corvallis in 1985. Dean was known at his shop for his honesty, kindness, and his ever present pipe with cherry tobacco.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer and elk in Eastern Oregon. Dean was always the camp cook and was known for cooking a mean dish of liver and onions. He loved traveling to Reno and Vegas with Winnie, and Reno would have been their honeymoon destination if Dean's Corvette hadn't broke down on the way. This was probably a blessing in disguise as Winnie was only 20 and not legally able to gamble.

When Dean retired and sold his shop, gardening became his full-time job. He used his acre of land to plant an array of vegetables, but most notably peppers. He would often bring boxes of fruit and veggies to Timberhill Athletic Club. He was affectionately called the "pepper man" from then on.

Dean London leaves behind; daughters Kathy and Laura; son-in-law Matt; and grandchildren Taylor, and Gavin, Brycen, Blake, Brenna.