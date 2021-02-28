Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dean London

Dean London

Aug 7, 1937 - Feb. 10, 2021

Dean London passed away on February 10, 2021. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 7, 1937 to Emerson and Laura London with siblings Dick, Evelyn, Pat, and soon Carol. When Dean was 9 they moved from Canton, Ohio to Corvallis. Emerson and Laura had a candy shop where Dean would often work. Not only did they make a delicious array of sweets, but they made candy for the Girl Scouts to sell. On September 2, 1962, he married Wynona (Winne) Lindsay. They were married until Winnie passed away on June 4, 2015. Anyone who knew Dean, new that he truly missed his soulmate Winnie.

Dean was incredibly passionate about cars, and would often be seen driving his notorious 1967 Cadillac or his red and white passenger-sized van around town. He opened an automotive shop London's Automotive in Philomath, which would later be moved to Corvallis in 1985. Dean was known at his shop for his honesty, kindness, and his ever present pipe with cherry tobacco.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer and elk in Eastern Oregon. Dean was always the camp cook and was known for cooking a mean dish of liver and onions. He loved traveling to Reno and Vegas with Winnie, and Reno would have been their honeymoon destination if Dean's Corvette hadn't broke down on the way. This was probably a blessing in disguise as Winnie was only 20 and not legally able to gamble.

When Dean retired and sold his shop, gardening became his full-time job. He used his acre of land to plant an array of vegetables, but most notably peppers. He would often bring boxes of fruit and veggies to Timberhill Athletic Club. He was affectionately called the "pepper man" from then on.

Dean London leaves behind; daughters Kathy and Laura; son-in-law Matt; and grandchildren Taylor, and Gavin, Brycen, Blake, Brenna.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss.
Dori Lewis
April 29, 2021
I will always remember Uncle Dean for his warm smile and fun personality.
Janet Flores
March 1, 2021
No one in your family probably knows me but rest assured everyone in my family knew Dean. I took my cars to him for years. He was honest, respectful and a beautiful man. As time went on Dean also took care to help each of my 5 children with their cars. His patience with them, and especially my daughter, who could test anyone's patience when she was 16, did not phase Dean in the least. He just gave that half-smile with his pipe in his mouth and did what was needed for her car. So sweet. Thank you Dean for getting my children through the teenage years. To his family, he will be forever in our hearts and memories.
Mary Marschall
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results