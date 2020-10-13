Delores A. Hall

May 10, 1937 – September 21, 2020

May 10, 1937, at Lebanon's original hospital, Alvena (Karpinski) Campbell, the wife of Daniel, gave birth to the baby sister of Wally and Richard Campbell. Her parents and siblings passed before her.

DeLores (De to all but her Mom) was a life time resident of Lebanon, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1956. She then attended Oregon Agricultural College (now OSU) becoming a lifetime Beaver fan.

In May of 1965 she married Leslie Hall. She and Les celebrated 55 years of marriage this year. She skydived solo but as a couple they enjoyed traveling, especially Reno trips, golf, bowling and volunteering as members of both the BPOE (Elks) and American Legion.

You always knew where you stood with De and if you were lucky enough to have her as your friend you also knew you could count on her no matter what. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. As a boss she was described as tough but fair. She gave her best and expected the same. Will you say; "I've lived a full and great life"? That's what De told her doctors when given her prognosis and care options. All who knew her recognized she took control and made her own decisions. Her goal was to LIVE until God took her home. She passed peacefully the afternoon of September 21, 2020.

De will be lovingly remembered by her husband Les, sister-in-law Louise, many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, best buddy AC (Ashley), special friends Chris and David as well as many longtime friends and extended family.