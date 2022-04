Delores June Preston

June 12, 1922 – December 11, 2020

Scio – We have lost our mother of 98 years, 5 months and 29 days of life. Throughout her life, she always put everyone else first, asking little to nothing in return. She will always be loved, remembered and missed. Delores will be quietly laid to rest by her 3 children, with naval funeral honors at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton. Thank you, Mother – for everything.

