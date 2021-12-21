Delores "Arlene" Pugh

November 14, 1935 - December 17, 2021

Arlene was born on November 14, 1935, to E. Roy and Margaret Smith, in Eugene. She was raised in a pink farm house just off River Road and graduated from Eugene High School in 1954. She attended Oregon State University to earn a degree in nursing, but her plans changed when she met her future husband, John Pugh. They married in December of 1955 and moved to Elkton, to begin his career in education. She made many moves with him in the early years; to the school districts of Triangle Lake, Molalla, McKenzie River, and ultimately settling in Corvallis in 1970.

Arlene was a devoted wife, mother and daughter. Arlene and John had a very active and busy life with their three children and grandchildren. They both loved to travel and see the world. They also loved to be at the Oregon Coast and at their cabin on Coeur 'd Alene Lake in Idaho. They also spent many years snowbirding in Mesa, Arizona.

Arlene loved to read, had a knack for plants and gardening, and was also a very gifted seamstress and baker. She also loved doing arts and crafts. She learned to do upholstery, make jewelry, stained glass art, and donated a lot of quilt blocks to agencies that put together quilts for children in need. She had a very dry and witty sense of humor which always kept others on their toes!

Arlene was also a long-time member of Northwest Hills Church, loved her Lord and Savior, and was ready to go meet him in heaven. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John. She is survived by her sister, Doris, of Tucson, Arizona and her children Kimberly Spathas (Jeff), Michael Pugh, Daniel Pugh (Harmony), five grandchildren, and her first great-grandchild, who brought new joy to her life in 2021.

A memorial service is expected to be held in the spring of 2022.

Condolence messages to the family can be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com