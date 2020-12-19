Menu
Deloris "Sue" Gillenwater
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Deloris "Sue" Gillenwater

February 21, 1936 – December 7, 2020

Sue was born to Clarence and Dorothy Zurcher on February 21, 1936. She passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, on December 7, 2020.

Sue was employed by Visiting Angels of Albany for 10 years and retired when she was 75 years old. She was a member of the Rebekah and Oddfellows Lodge.

She was very proud to have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren - they were her pride and joy!

Survivors include her siblings Gloria Suing of Albany, Edythe James of Lebanon, Donald Zurcher of Prineville and Robert Zurcher of Bend. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara (Tyce) Pedersen of Albany, Mike DeWitt of Reisel, Texas and Tim DeWitt of Lebanon.

Sue was preceded in death by one son and two grandsons.

She was a wonderful and caring Mother, Grandmother and "GG". Sue will live on in the memories of those that knew and loved her.

A special thank you to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for taking such good care of her.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring or summer of 2021, whenever we can gather in larger numbers, not wear masks, and hug freely.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
