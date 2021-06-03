Menu
Denis Lee Tackitt
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Denis Lee Tackitt

July 25, 1959 - May 17, 2021

Denis Lee Tackitt, 61, born July 25, 1959 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Kenneth W. Tackitt and Jacqueline C. Tackitt. Siblings include Kim Tackitt, Cutis Tackitt, Kevin Tackitt and Aliesha Byrd.

He attended school in Albany, Oregon, Knox Butte, Calapooia, South Albany, and Nevada Union High school. Including Idaho State with an associates degree in business management.

Dennis' children, Dani Chance, Jackie Lorio and Dennis Underwood; their Mother, Lori Harris Underwood. His two followings sons, Kenneth Tackitt and Jake Tackitt; and their mother, Lisa Zenda Tackitt Machado. With many loving grandchildren.

A memorial will be held June 3rd at 4 p.m. at North Palestine Cemetery, Albany, Oregon.

Dennis' motto for life, "Remember the number one rule, have fun".


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
North Palestine Cemetery
Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I lived next door to Denis when our family first moved to Albany. I think the street was SW 15th off Elm Street. We lived in that house for about a year in 1962. I think I may have played with him after we moved into an apartment above the Funeral Home my dad built. I have hazy fond memories of one of my first friends. I am sorry I never knew Denis as an adult. I send my condolences. Jamin AAsum
Jamin AAsum
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dani my thoughts and prayers for your loss may your father rest in peace
Cindi Tandy
June 4, 2021
