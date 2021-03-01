Dennis Ludy

October 25, 1946 - Feb. 29, 2020

Denny was born in Corvallis in 1946, second son of Bill and Marge Ludy, and younger brother to Gary. He graduated from Corvallis High in 1964.

Denny held a variety of jobs throughout his life, including insurance salesman, tavern manager and utility worker. In 1984, he began a career as an equipment operator with the Portland Water Bureau. He worked primarily on the construction crew and served briefly on the bureau's labor-management team. He enjoyed his job and worked long hours to support his family.

Denny, with his long-time partner Linda Arata, and their son Tyler, moved to Mt Tabor, where he took pride in his yard work and remodeling the house. He was a helpful neighbor, entertained with fireworks in the street each 4th of July, and could often be found laughing and talking golf and politics with friends over a beer, with his trademark wit and sarcasm. He was Tyler's first golf instructor, and many family vacations were spent at golf resorts or enjoying the coast at Neskowin.

Denny suffered a major health crisis in 2003-4 from which his heart never fully recovered. He retired from the water bureau a few years later.

On Friday, February 28, after a good week among friends and loved ones, Denny began to feel unwell. He was taken to Providence Medical Center where he died in the early hours of February 29th.

Denny is survived by his son Tyler Brown-Ludy of Portland, Tyler's mother, Linda Arata of Tualatin, and by his brother and nephew Gary and Dwane Ludy, both of Albany.

