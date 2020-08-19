Dennis Gregory Topp

February 15 1950 - August 2 2020

Dennis Topp, a longtime resident of Albany, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Anna's House Adult Foster Care Home.

Dennis was born February 15, 1950 in Independence, Iowa to Roger and Betty Topp. The Topp family moved to El Cajon California when Dennis was 10 years old. He graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1968.

Dennis met the love of his life, Becky and they got married in 1971. September 11th would have been their 49th wedding anniversary. Dennis and Becky have two children, Amy and Gregg. The family moved to Albany in 1978.

Dennis was the epitome of the saying "Jack of all trades". He could fix anything and was always ready and willing to help a person out. He retired early at the age of fifty from National Frozen Foods in Albany. He was retired for a year before he took a job at The Golf Club of Oregon. From there he went onto Pickseed in Tangent Oregon. He retired permanently in 2014.

Dennis was involved with the Albany Jaycees during the 1980's- early 1990's. He was the president of the World Championship Timber Carnival in 1989. He was very involved in the community and enjoyed meeting people.

Dennis always enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger days. In 2009 he bought a Honda VTX 1800. He loved riding his motorcycle and would every chance he got. He and his son, Gregg once rode their motorcycles to San Diego and back. This will be a treasured memory for his son.

Dennis and Becky became members of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Albany in 2008. Dennis helped with the construction of the new church building. He was proud to be of service to his fellow church members. One thing that they will remember is, if there was a fussy infant during the service, Dennis would always offer to hold, bounce, walk around with the babies to sooth their cries. This would help the parents and allow them to enjoy the sermon.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Amy Lucas, her fiancé Steve Hayes, son Gregg, his fiancé Sheena Gordon. Grandchildren, Irelynd (Logan), Dalton and Mason Lucas and great grandson, Tommy Lee. Siblings, Roger Topp (Maryjo), and Linda Rouse (Jimmy) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Dennis will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10a.m. at Grace Point Church.

220 Clover Ridge Rd NE Albany Oregon.

/*Covid rules will apply.

Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House c//o Fisher Funeral Home

360 Washington St SW

Albany Oregon 97321

Center for Dementia Research

Nathan Kline Institute

140 Orangeburg Rd

Orangeburg New York 10962

Attn: Dr.Ralph Nixon M.D. P.H.D.