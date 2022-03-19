Menu
Diana L. Pitts
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Diana L. Pitts

March 18, 1950 - March 12, 2022

Diana L. Pitts, 71, of Lebanon, died March 12, 2022 in Salem.

Diana was born March 18, 1950 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Alberta (Roseboom) Badger. She helped her parents raise her five younger brothers Doug, Duane, Danny, Don and Dennis at a young age.

Diana was married three times in her life. To Christy's dad Hugh, Joel's dad Greg and the love of her later years John. John and Diane shared many years, hobbies and jobs together. She loved to camp and fish and did so most of her life. Even into her later years.

Diana had been a hairdresser of 35 years. 27 of them at her salon Hair Hutch located at the Oaks assisted living community.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dennis.

She is survived by her husband John, children Christy and Joel, granddaughter Kaila, great-grandchildren Esy and Kaia, brothers Doug, Duane, Danny and Don.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diana will missed she was a good person to everyone. She had a heart of gold
Denise mason
Friend
March 22, 2022
