Lillian "Diane" Barnhart Casterline

Diane Casterline passed peacefully on March 29, 2022. She was a loved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, and Friend to many.

She was born to Gene and Marlene Barnhart in San Jose, California where she grew up and attended school. After college she traveled as a missionary and met her husband Edward Casterline in Salem, Oregon. After a few stops along the way, she set roots in Lebanon, Oregon and watched her four sons grow; Gabriel, Joshua, Jerrad, and Jordan.

She loved God and always put Him first in her life. She loved her family and being a friend to many in the community.

Her celebration of life will be held on April 23rd at 12 p.m. at the MBVA Building: 550 S Main St., Lebanon, OR 97355.