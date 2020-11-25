Dianne Marie Westin

August 14, 1941 – October 20, 2020

Dianne Marie Westin, age 79, Albany passed away on October 20, 2020.

Dianne was born on August 14, 1941, in Los Angeles; California to Merlin and Marie Wagner. She married her longtime friend and love, Rudy Westin, who preceded her in death in 2014.

For many years she was a learning disability teacher for the Corvallis school district. Her job was very important to her and she loved what she did. Dianne's students were so important to her that she was still in contact with many of them up to the present time.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Donna; two sons, Darren and Derek; and four grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler, Amber and Alyissa.

David, her oldest son preceded in death, but never forgotten. Dianne always put her family first. She enjoyed square dancing, taking long walks on the beach, and loved decorating for the many holidays. Walking into her house during the holidays was so fun; every room in the house was festival and welcoming. Dianne also enjoyed gardening; this phrase sums it up best: "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust. - Gertrude Jekyll (2011) 'Wood and Garden: Notes and Thoughts, Practical and Critical, of a Working Amateur' Cambridge University Press".

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she met. She will be sorely missed.