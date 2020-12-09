Menu
Dick Dye
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR

Dick Stuart Dye

August 22, 1941 – November 26, 2020

Dick Stuart Dye, passed away on November 26, 2020 while hiking near Palm Springs, California. He was born on August 22, 1941 to Clifford and Lucy Dye in Hamilton, Montana.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Dye who passed a short 7 months ago, his parents, and older sister Katherine Thorson.

Dick grew up in the communities surrounding Missoula, Montana with his four sisters Shirley, Katherine, Beverly, and Marge. At 19 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England. He attended the University of Montana after his mission. While there he met his wife Trish (Patricia) Lear and they married April 28th, 1964. Shortly after being wed he joined the Army. While Stationed in Korea his first son Vince was born. Within the following six years Darren, Deidre, Marka, and Whittney were born. The family lived in Billings and Arlee, Montana as well as Philomath and Dallas, Oregon.

Dick spent most of his career as the owner of Lemoine's Floor Covering in Philomath, Oregon. He had a keen eye for design and his craftsmanship has adorned many homes in the Willamette Valley for the last forty years. After the children were raised in 1990, Dick and Trish (Patricia) moved to Dallas, Oregon.

Dick had many hobbies. He enjoyed the company and members of the Polk County Peddlers, a biking club he founded in Dallas. He also found respite from work attending Boxer dog shows with his wife and grandchildren and winning many shows, while making great friends and awesome memories. He was a devoted young men's youth leader with his church for 30 plus years. He influenced countless young men for good.

He is survived by his three sisters Shirley Mitchell, Beverly Regan, and Marge Woolridge, five children Vince (Melinda) Dye, Darren (Marilynda)Dye, Deidre (Dave) Opager, Marka (Mike) Turner, Whittney McIntosh, 25 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren who will miss him endlessly.

A viewing will be held on December 10, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th street, Dallas, Oregon to honor both Dick and Trish (Patricia). A funeral will follow the viewing at 6:00 p.m. A zoom link for the funeral will also be offered https:/zoom.us609636740 . Internment in the Corvallis Cemetery in Corvallis, Montana on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. www.dallastribute.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1401 SW 13th street, Dallas, OR
Dec
10
Funeral
6:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1401 SW 13th street, Dallas, OR
Dec
10
Funeral
6:00p.m.
zoom link for the funeral will also be offered https:/zoom.us609636740
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
3 Entries
Dick and I remodeled several homes together and he could make a lot of work seem easy. He was such a dependable friend and coworker, and the long projects were enjoyable with the shared snacks and music on the job, the collaborative decision making and listening to his many stories of his children and grand children. He adored them all and seemed tireless as he steadily transformed an environment into a beautiful new habitat. He had so many abilities and gifts. One day in Corvallis our project was becoming quite challenging and there were people coming and going with material and tools, but Dick communicated patiently and organized the day expertly. I commented on his professionalism and he replied by telling everyone in the room that he "hoped to have at least six months notice before he went to Heaven so he would have enough time to apologize for being so bossy." We all had a good laugh. Dicks faith and love for his family always made for tremendous company and we all really miss him! Many blessing and memories to the family and friends until you're all together again.
Susan Huston
January 18, 2021
I had many good conversations with Dick while on long bicycle rides. We had commonality of previously residing in Hamilton, MT, and my good memories of bicycling with Dick will continue.
George Sarsfield
December 31, 2020
Dick was my big brother and my friend. It was Dick that suggested we move to Dallas 27 years ago, I am so glad we did, Dick shared his wonderful family holidays with us and made Dallas a true home.
Margy Woolridge
Brother
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results