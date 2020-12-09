Dick Stuart Dye

August 22, 1941 – November 26, 2020

Dick Stuart Dye, passed away on November 26, 2020 while hiking near Palm Springs, California. He was born on August 22, 1941 to Clifford and Lucy Dye in Hamilton, Montana.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Dye who passed a short 7 months ago, his parents, and older sister Katherine Thorson.

Dick grew up in the communities surrounding Missoula, Montana with his four sisters Shirley, Katherine, Beverly, and Marge. At 19 he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England. He attended the University of Montana after his mission. While there he met his wife Trish (Patricia) Lear and they married April 28th, 1964. Shortly after being wed he joined the Army. While Stationed in Korea his first son Vince was born. Within the following six years Darren, Deidre, Marka, and Whittney were born. The family lived in Billings and Arlee, Montana as well as Philomath and Dallas, Oregon.

Dick spent most of his career as the owner of Lemoine's Floor Covering in Philomath, Oregon. He had a keen eye for design and his craftsmanship has adorned many homes in the Willamette Valley for the last forty years. After the children were raised in 1990, Dick and Trish (Patricia) moved to Dallas, Oregon.

Dick had many hobbies. He enjoyed the company and members of the Polk County Peddlers, a biking club he founded in Dallas. He also found respite from work attending Boxer dog shows with his wife and grandchildren and winning many shows, while making great friends and awesome memories. He was a devoted young men's youth leader with his church for 30 plus years. He influenced countless young men for good.

He is survived by his three sisters Shirley Mitchell, Beverly Regan, and Marge Woolridge, five children Vince (Melinda) Dye, Darren (Marilynda)Dye, Deidre (Dave) Opager, Marka (Mike) Turner, Whittney McIntosh, 25 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren who will miss him endlessly.

A viewing will be held on December 10, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th street, Dallas, Oregon to honor both Dick and Trish (Patricia). A funeral will follow the viewing at 6:00 p.m. A zoom link for the funeral will also be offered https:/zoom.us609636740 . Internment in the Corvallis Cemetery in Corvallis, Montana on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. www.dallastribute.com