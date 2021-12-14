Diego Burdell Long

August 23, 1972 - December 12, 2021

Diego was born on August 23, 1972 in Crookston, North Dakota, to parents Jim and JoAnn (Nelson) Long. The family moved to Turkey when he was a baby where they lived for several years. After moving to Corvallis, Diego attended Wilson Elementary, Cheldelin Middle School and Corvallis High School.

Diego enjoyed his 30 plus year career in the HVAC industry and took great pride in his work. Beginning at age 13 he started in his uncle Al Stephens business, Stephens Heating & Air Conditioning, where he also worked with his cousin, Matt Stephens. In the fall of 1994 Diego began his apprenticeship at Chemeketa Community College and graduated from the program in 1998, achieving journeyman status. For the past eight years he worked at his favorite job, Mike's Heating and Air Conditioning in Albany, as a Commercial Projects Specialist.

He enjoyed playing golf with his brother, Cordell, and listening to Sinatra while working in his garage. He loved being with his family. He was always willing to help work on his parent's rentals when they were out of town.

While Diego was fighting covid in the hospital these past few weeks he was able to tell his mother he loved her and his brother and family were able to visit him. His girlfriend, Kelly, was able to see him as well as her daughter, Kaleigh.

We are all thankful for the precious last moments with Diego. This is a reminder to treasure your time with those you love. Those special times together become even more precious once you have lost someone and memories are all you have left. Diego was a special person and we all hold our memories of him close to our hearts.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Long-Donaldson, stepfather, Ken Donaldson, his brother, Cordell Long, his girlfriend, Kelly Spinney, and her daughter, Kaleigh. He is also survived by many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Laurel Nelson.

A viewing will be held at McHenry Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. A memorial service is planned for January. Date and time to be announced.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.mchenryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Diego-Long