Dillon Kenneth White

January 24, 1995 - June 13 2021

Dillon Kenneth White, 26, of Sweet Home went to heaven on June 13, 2021, in Crawfordsville. He was born in Lebanon to Tami K. White and Charlie Davis.

Dillon grew up in Sweet Home and continued to live in the area for his adult life. He worked at Burger King for his first job, then on to White's Electronics in the Paint Shop. He loved logging and was an excellent Truck Driver.

He loved fishing, hunting, snowboarding, boating and flying in the airplane with Chuck Fitzsimmons. He also enjoyed watching car races, camping, going with Grandpa to Montana prospecting and to Florida fishing, where he caught the biggest Sail Fish and just being in the great outdoors or in his words "The Woods."

His Mother always called Dillon her "Social Butterfly." The butterflies are out now, which is a little sign he is close by. Dillon loved helping people, he had a very kind heart, loved everyone and didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed going to the Sweet Home Christian Church. Pastor Dale Robinson made him feel welcome and they had a lot of chats.

First and foremost, Dillon loved his son, Sawyer, and his family, with all his heart.

Dillon is survived by his son, Sawyer Jeffrey Kenneth White; mother, Tami White; father, Charlie Davis; brother, Logan White; niece, Brooke White; sister, Katie William; grandparents, Kenneth White and Cherri and Nana; cousin, Courtney White; nephews, Tucker and Levi Jr. White.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myrna and Tom Nelson, Butch and Betty Davis; Uncle Ronald Craig White, cousin, Tanner Jewel, great grandparents, Kenneth and Olive White, Paul and Ida Vorderstrasse, Grandma Johny.

Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m,m Friday, June 25 at Sweet Home New Life in Christ Fellowship, 1260 44th Avenue, Sweet Home. Dillon will be buried at Gilliland Cemetery. Dillon Kenneth White would love for all of you to come celebrate his life with his family. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com