Jon, We are thinking of you and praying for God's peace for you. Dixie is one of our favorite memories of the old CHS football games. I will never forget her setting my hair on fire when you guys beat CV! At that time they still allowed smoking in the stands and she had just lit up and our jumping up and down , her cig touched my afro and we had to beat my smoking hair! Good memories all.......Love you

Dick and Carol Krog Friend January 14, 2022