I really enjoyed visiting with Dixie when she came in for her hair appointment. She will be missed.
My condolences.
Anne Rigor
Friend
January 22, 2022
To all of Dixie's family, I send my deepest condolences. Dixie became a friend as we worked together at the Children's Farm Home Archives. She was a loyal and valued volunteer archivist for many years at the Farm Home. We all shared many enjoyable and memorable experiences together and with the alumni and staff. Dixie was a vital part of those activities and her contributions will be remembered.
With sincere sympathy, Sue Fairchild
Susan Fairchild
Friend
January 18, 2022
Jon, We are thinking of you and praying for God's peace for you. Dixie is one of our favorite memories of the old CHS football games. I will never forget her setting my hair on fire when you guys beat CV! At that time they still allowed smoking in the stands and she had just lit up and our jumping up and down , her cig touched my afro and we had to beat my smoking hair! Good memories all.......Love you