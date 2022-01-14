Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dixie Lee Francis
FUNERAL HOME
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
815 Nw Buchanan Ave
Corvallis, OR
Dixie Lee Francis, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I really enjoyed visiting with Dixie when she came in for her hair appointment. She will be missed. My condolences.
Anne Rigor
Friend
January 22, 2022
To all of Dixie's family, I send my deepest condolences. Dixie became a friend as we worked together at the Children's Farm Home Archives. She was a loyal and valued volunteer archivist for many years at the Farm Home. We all shared many enjoyable and memorable experiences together and with the alumni and staff. Dixie was a vital part of those activities and her contributions will be remembered. With sincere sympathy, Sue Fairchild
Susan Fairchild
Friend
January 18, 2022
Jon, We are thinking of you and praying for God's peace for you. Dixie is one of our favorite memories of the old CHS football games. I will never forget her setting my hair on fire when you guys beat CV! At that time they still allowed smoking in the stands and she had just lit up and our jumping up and down , her cig touched my afro and we had to beat my smoking hair! Good memories all.......Love you
Dick and Carol Krog
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results