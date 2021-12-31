Menu
Dolores Jean Seemuth
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Dolores Jean Seemuth

December 13, 1927 - December 05, 2021

Dolores Jean Seemuth (née Adams) was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Edward Orville Adams and Ruth V. Church on December 13, 1927, at a time when Native American people still came to her home trading stories for food and ammunition. She attended Marshalltown High School and enjoyed taking pictures for the yearbook.

From this start she developed an interest in photography as a career. So enthralled was she that on a high school trip to Iowa City she boldly approached the head of the State University of Iowa (now the University of Iowa) Photo Service and asked for a job. This became the first of many favors granted her by F. W. Kent, her mentor and local community leader. While at Photo Service she aspired to be the next Margaret Bourke-White (of Life magazine fame) and developed a passion for portraiture. At ease both behind and in front of the camera she practiced her art up until her last years.

Married three times, first to John Hoagland DDS, then George F. Stevens M.Ed., and then finally to Charles Seemuth (her peer at Photo Service in those early years and whom she returned to, fairy-tale style, late in life), she was an independent-minded woman who asked that she be remembered as Dolores Jean Adams, her maiden name. She is survived by her cousin, Peggy Christy, of Surprise, Arizona, and stepson, George C. Stevens, of Charleston, South Carolina.

Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of beautiful Dolores. I had the honor to care for her this past year and that woman changed my life. Beautiful and strong from the inside out. She was a fighter and I miss her everyday. So badly I wish to have been able to meet her sooner in life but I am beyond grateful to have had the time with her that I did. Gone but will never be forgotten. With love, Lauren
Lauren Kohlhepp
Friend
January 17, 2022
