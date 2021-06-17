Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Donald Lavoy Kuhns
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Donald Lavoy Kuhns

April 3, 1937 – June 13, 2021

Donald Lavoy Kuhns of Lebanon was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado April 3, 1937 to Ervin and Ardis Kuhns and passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was one of four sons.

He moved to Albany at the age of three with his family, where his father owned and operated OK Tire in Independence. Don saw Mattie Saltzman, of Shickley, Nebraska, at Fairview Church and asked his buddies for an introduction. On October 11, 1959 they married in Shickley, Nebraska and lived in Lincoln, Nebraska for two years. The couple then moved back to the West Coast and settled in Lebanon where Don started his career in trucking. In 1966 he purchased his first truck and spent the next 33 years as owner-operator working mostly in the timber industry. Don flirted with retirement from his trucking career six times before he finally retired at the age of 82.

In late 1961 they started their family with the birth of their son, Michael and added two daughters, Valerie and Brenda. Don loved spending time with his family, summer camping trips, fishing, water skiing and sand dunes. He taught all of his children how to ski and his patience was endless. Don started collecting John Deere tractors and spent many hours in his shop working on them. His greatest joy was to have his grandchildren and great-grandchildren ride his tractors.

Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mattie: son, Michael and wife, Mary, daughter, Valerie Coakley and husband, Dean, daughter, Brenda Landis and husband, Kevin, all of Lebanon; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Owen.

A family graveside service was held to honor a loving husband, father and grandfather at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Church, Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sorry for your loss. It is hard to loose a loved one but we just need to hold on to the memories. I am sure there are lots with Don. We are keeping the whole family in our prayers
jeff and barb cordoza
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I miss seeing you mattie with don at so many places.. he will be missed by so many
Donna dunmyer sorensen
Friend
June 17, 2021
