Donald G. Mason
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Donald Gregory Mason

March 17, 1968 - September 15, 2021

Donald Mason, age 53, of Albany, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 15, in hospice care.

Donald Gregory Mason was born March 17, 1968, to Don Mason and Elizabeth (Smith) of Portland.

After receiving his high school diploma, his father challenged him to make his mark on the world. Motivated by that challenge, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Gulf War.

Don's time in the Navy influenced the rest of his life. He served in Fire Control aboard the USS Albert David and USS Antietam, achieving the rank of FC 1. Don collected stories and keepsakes from many ports around the world. In January of 1996, Don was honorably discharged from the Navy and began his life again as a civilian. While enlisted, Don discovered and honed an aptitude for technology that served him the rest of his life.

He returned to Oregon to work in IT for Fusion and Axcelis for the next 11 years. He bought his home in Albany in the late 90's and commuted from Albany for many of those years. He then joined his Dad and Mom in October of 2007 to help run the family business, Dieselboss, Inc. located in Albany. Later, his son, Kaleb Crommett, joined the business. Don worked there up to the day he passed.

In 2005, Don met Denelle Crommett and the two fell in love. Married in 2009 on the beaches of Maui, Don and Denelle made their home in Albany.

Don was a passionate advocate for the motorcycle community and was instrumental in proposing legislation to enhance motorcyclist rights and freedoms. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family (including his cats), connecting with the community, and gaming with his friends.

He is survived by his blessed, blended family - wife, Denelle Crommett; son Kaleb Crommett; sisters Jeanette Mason, Meg Kearney, and Bradi Knight Gates; brothers August Mason, Greg Mason, and Brooke Knight; and his parents Don Mason and Jan Babbitt.

He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Ann Smith Mason.

A memorial celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Linn County Veterans Memorial, Timber Linn Park, Albany.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Albany Veterans Memorial at Timberlinn Park
900 Price Rd SE, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David Tang from Shenzhen,China
October 28, 2021
Your friends at Omnitracs
September 28, 2021
Don was a great resource and inspiration for the legislative efforts in behalf of the motorcyclists of Oregon. He worked tirelessly to maintain a steady flow of information to the ABATE of Oregon and BikePAC of Oregon websites. Don was on the forefront of all of our recent efforts to provide the rights of motorcyclists to ride the roads of Oregon freely and safely. He WILL be missed!
Melvin A Yeager
Friend
September 24, 2021
Don was such a great friend to have. He had helped me pursue my dream of doing music. I enjoyed hanging out with. I'm going to miss you man. Lots of love.
Tyler Gregory (GobbleCat)
Friend
September 22, 2021
