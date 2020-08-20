Menu
Donald Podmore

Donald Podmore of Alsea passed away August 1, 2020 at the care home of Lisa DeFoyd in Corvallis.

Don is survived by his wife of fifty years, Kay; two sisters, Doris Montague of Paso Robles, California and Ruth Bales of Irvine, California and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from U.C.L.A. and attended and graduated from seminary. Don spent most of his life as a rancher and tree farmer in Alsea. A private burial will be at the Alsea Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com


Published by AlbanyCorvallis Paper on Aug. 20, 2020.
