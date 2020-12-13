Donald Lee Weeden

September 18, 1938 – December 8, 2020

Donald Lee Weeden passed away on December 8, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was surrounded by his loving family. Don was born September 18, 1938 to Fred and Leona Weeden. He grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High. Don served a mission in the Sao Paulo, Brazil mission. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in mathematics and secondary education. He later obtained his master's degree from Utah State University. He taught middle school mathematics for many years before becoming a vice principal in the Jordan School District until his retirement in 1996.

He married Judy Francom on June 25, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three children: Mark Weeden (Lezli), JuLee Weeden Jenkins, and Cynthia Weeden Ducar (Michael). He was an involved and loving grandpa to his six grandchildren: Curtis, Cicely, Bree, Tyler, Andrea, and Melissa.

He was preceded in death by his daughter JuLee, his wife, Judy, and his second wife, Vicki Wheeler.

Don loved his garden, traveling, camping, and fishing. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Jazz basketball and BYU football. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings and church missions.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Park Place for the kindness and care shown to Don in his final years and to his nurses and doctors at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center during his last days. Don will be interred at the Sandy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

