Donald Weeden
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Donald Lee Weeden

September 18, 1938 – December 8, 2020

Donald Lee Weeden passed away on December 8, 2020, in Corvallis, Oregon. He was surrounded by his loving family. Don was born September 18, 1938 to Fred and Leona Weeden. He grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High. Don served a mission in the Sao Paulo, Brazil mission. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in mathematics and secondary education. He later obtained his master's degree from Utah State University. He taught middle school mathematics for many years before becoming a vice principal in the Jordan School District until his retirement in 1996.

He married Judy Francom on June 25, 1964, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three children: Mark Weeden (Lezli), JuLee Weeden Jenkins, and Cynthia Weeden Ducar (Michael). He was an involved and loving grandpa to his six grandchildren: Curtis, Cicely, Bree, Tyler, Andrea, and Melissa.

He was preceded in death by his daughter JuLee, his wife, Judy, and his second wife, Vicki Wheeler.

Don loved his garden, traveling, camping, and fishing. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Jazz basketball and BYU football. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings and church missions.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Park Place for the kindness and care shown to Don in his final years and to his nurses and doctors at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center during his last days. Don will be interred at the Sandy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
David Hill
December 15, 2020
Don was married to my mother Vicki Wheeler/Wilson/ Weeden. We loved having him join our family and loved spend time with him. We went on several family vacations together. We went to China and to Southern CA and the Central Coast Avila/Pismo Beach and The Sequoia National Park. Many times. We have so many happy memories of Don attending our children’s sporting events and cheering them on. He was a great example of attending and doing church service. He was able to ordain my husband David Hill as a High Priest. He was lots of fun to just laugh and joke around with. He loved to put puzzles together. He and my mother spent their free time laughing and talking while they did it. We would help as well whenever we stopped by. Then when they were completed my Mother would glue the pieces together and have them framed afterwards. She did not have the heart to take them apart afterwards. It was fun to play games with Don and to Watch sports or movies. He was always very upbeat and positive. He loved to do family history and was able to find many names in my extended family and prepare them to be taken to the temple. He and my mother served in our ward as Family History consultants before my mother passed away. He was super funny and made us all laugh. My Sons Carter and Casey loved spending time with Don. He was the only Grandfather that they ever knew. He was thought of them and always interested in what they were doing. One of the things that I thought was funny that he did was whenever someone thought that things were not fair or whined about anything... he would pretend to play a record player with us fingers and say... “This is the worlds smallest record player playing the saddest song!” He always made us laugh.
He was very kind and generous to our family and we will miss him dearly!♥
Melanie Hill
Family
December 15, 2020
Don and I worked together for 4 years at Albion Middle School during the 1990´s. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. Together, I feel like we made a great team and were able to accomplish a lot of things that benefitted the students at Albion. When I became principal at Albion, Don would have had good reason to be less than supportive to a younger and less-experienced administrator. Instead, he responded in the opposite fashion. He worked incredibly hard and was a key participant in many of the initiatives we collaborated on. As I said at his retirement, without Don, the Albion "Ship" would have sunk. As proof of this, it should be noted that just after Don retired, the Jordan School District placed an additional assistant principal in each of the Middle Schools which meant that for his many years in administration Don had been doing the job of 2 people. And he did it well! Just one quick story: To help motivate the Albion Students during a Christmas charity fundraiser, I agreed to shave my moustache off during a school assembly. BUT Don agreed to shave his head! That alone probably doubled the size of the pot. And did the kids ever love that! Looking back, if someone were to ask me to select one person who influenced and contributed to my career, without hesitation it would be Don. I learned a lot from him; his perseverance, good-nature in the face of adversity, and his humor are among other qualities too numerous to mention. He was a dedicated and loyal man who masterfully handled one of the toughest jobs in education. Most importantly, he was a good friend. He will be missed.
CRAIG STARK
December 14, 2020
Mark Weeden
Family
December 12, 2020
