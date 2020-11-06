Donna Lewis

May 18, 1942 – October 29, 2020

Donna Jean Lewis (Robnett) was born in Corvallis Oregon on May 18, 1942 to Charles and Virginia Robnett (spurlin). The Lord Jesus Christ called her home on October 29, 2020.

She attended Corvallis High School, graduating in 1960. She then went to Linfield College for a term. In 1961 she enrolled in Merritt Davis Business School in Salem, Oregon. This is where she had her first apartment.

In July 1962 she met her husband Kenneth at her best friend's wedding. In December of that year, Ken asked her to marry him. Donna and Ken were married on July 21st 1963 at the same church where they met, The First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. Coincidently, Donna's mother and father met at this same church. Ken passed away from complications with Leukemia in 1991.

Donna enjoyed summers sailing, swimming and camping at Fern Ridge Lake as a family. She enjoyed playing games and trips to the Oregon coast. She played bridge regularly and was always up for a good game of cards.Donna loved her dogs and cats tremendously. She always had a dog and at least one cat, but often more. She came home from work, on more than one occasion, with a stray kitty that needed a home. Always a tender heart!

The family business, Robnett's Hardware, in downtown Corvallis was a big part of her life growing up. After her father passed in 1961, a three-way partnership between Virginia, Jerry, and Donna was formed to run the store. Donna and Ken sold their part of the hardware store to Virginia and Jerry in the late 1970's.

She was a homemaker and great mom. When her kids were a bit older Donna went to work at West Albany High School as the secretary for the counseling department. She worked there for 24 years until she retired in 2001.

She loved her family and enjoyed the holidays with her two children, Rob Lewis and Kelly Beal, their spouses Tricia Lewis (Bade) and Aaron Beal, and her two grandchildren Hunter Beal and Ping Lewis. Donna liked to help.

Over the years she volunteered with various organizations including: Assistance League Corvallis, Beta Sigma Sorority, Elks Lodge, Rainbow, and Campfire Girls. She is survived by her daughter Kelly Beal of Corvallis; son Rob Lewis of Portland; brother Jerry Robnett of Tangent; two Grandsons Hunter Beal and Ping Lewis; 4 Nieces and 2 Nephews.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring or summer of 2021. Contact Kelly Beal or Rob Lewis for details.

May she find peace and happiness in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. She will be missed. Donations can be sent to a charity of your choice. The charities that Donna was keen on were ones that helped animals and Assistance League; Lumina Hospice was a big help at the end of her life. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com