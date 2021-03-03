Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Lou Rice
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Donna Lou Rice

July 31, 1930 - February 24, 2021

Donna Lou Rice, 90, 0f Lebanon passed away Wednesday morning. Donna was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on July 31, 1930. When she was 11, her family moved to Oregon, and when she was 15 to the Sweet Home/Lebanon area where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Lebanon High in 1948 and later that year she married Frederick Marion Rice. Her daughter Dianne was born in 1950 and her son Mike in 1951. Later, she worked at McPherson's with her best friend Joyce Dahlenburg Rice. After that she worked at the Hub in Lebanon until she retired. She loved spending weekends and summers camping and fishing with her family. She also loved crosswords, playing cards, Yahtzee, and loved crocheting. Donna always had time for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father James Peter Whitmore, her mother Dollie Fayette Lehman Whitmore, her granddaughter Jody Diane Rice, her husband Frederick Marion Rice, her sister Venita Whitmore Rice, and her brother James Jim Whitmore.

Donna leaves behind her daughter Dianne Rice Hopper, her son Mike Rice, her grandchildren Sheri Spohn Watson, Leesa Carpenter Perdue, Lacy Rice Maynard, Jamie Carpenter, and Amy Rice Workman, and her great-granddaughters Brooke, Kassidie, Brittney, Korianna, Kaitlyn, Brielle, Ashley, and Morgan. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Wilma, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Donna was such an important part of all our lives. She was always there for her family. She was there for every holiday and never missed a birthday. She will be greatly missed.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Enjoyed visiting with her at Southside Church of Christ and later at the Oaks when she was sitting in the lobby next to my Mom. She will be missed!
Cheryl L. Ray
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results