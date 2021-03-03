Donna Lou Rice

July 31, 1930 - February 24, 2021

Donna Lou Rice, 90, 0f Lebanon passed away Wednesday morning. Donna was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on July 31, 1930. When she was 11, her family moved to Oregon, and when she was 15 to the Sweet Home/Lebanon area where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Lebanon High in 1948 and later that year she married Frederick Marion Rice. Her daughter Dianne was born in 1950 and her son Mike in 1951. Later, she worked at McPherson's with her best friend Joyce Dahlenburg Rice. After that she worked at the Hub in Lebanon until she retired. She loved spending weekends and summers camping and fishing with her family. She also loved crosswords, playing cards, Yahtzee, and loved crocheting. Donna always had time for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father James Peter Whitmore, her mother Dollie Fayette Lehman Whitmore, her granddaughter Jody Diane Rice, her husband Frederick Marion Rice, her sister Venita Whitmore Rice, and her brother James Jim Whitmore.

Donna leaves behind her daughter Dianne Rice Hopper, her son Mike Rice, her grandchildren Sheri Spohn Watson, Leesa Carpenter Perdue, Lacy Rice Maynard, Jamie Carpenter, and Amy Rice Workman, and her great-granddaughters Brooke, Kassidie, Brittney, Korianna, Kaitlyn, Brielle, Ashley, and Morgan. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Wilma, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Donna was such an important part of all our lives. She was always there for her family. She was there for every holiday and never missed a birthday. She will be greatly missed.