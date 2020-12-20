Doris Whitaker Graupensperger

January 26, 1928 – December 15, 2020

Doris Whitaker Graupensperger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 15, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1928 to William and Anna B (Roth) Whitaker in Albany, Oregon.

She married George Graupensperger on May 13, 1945. They lived in Oregon until 1962 when they moved to Las Vegas and then eventually to Boulder City, Nevada. She raised 3 boys and several grandchildren.

Doris loved to cook and was happiest when she was feeding you! She was a booster for the UNLV women's basketball team for several years, baking goodies for the team.

Doris loved to camp, fish and play cards. She and George traveled extensively after retirement and finally came back to Albany and moved to the family farm.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Frances, Viola, Elma, Virginia, Margaret, and Beverly.

Doris is survived by her sons, Gary, Steve (Pam), and Kim; grandchildren Kurt, Callie, and Stevn; 5 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.