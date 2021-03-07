Menu
Doris Such
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Doris Such

Dec. 7, 1931 - Feb. 18, 2021

Doris was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. the family moved to Oregon in the early1960s. Leaving all the relatives including her Mom, brother Ernest, sisters Eva, Louise & their families was hard with such a close-knit family. They settled in Albany & eventually adapted to change. She is preceded by here husband Joseph Such.

Later in life Doris met her beloved Ron who has been her devoted partner for 20 years. They loved to go dancing every chance they got. the beach 7 crabbing was their favorite getaway.

Doris was very active in Catholic Daughters and St. Mary's Church. She was a loving mother of 7 children: Gail, Joe, Steve, sue, Trudi, Mike, & John. Friends of the family 7 neighbors filled the household. She has 13 grandchildren & 25 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her & hold fond memories of being with her.

Graveside ceremony will be for immediate family only.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first met Doris back in the early 1970s when I worked at Wah Chang with both Joe and Joe III. She was the cutest and sweetest person. I can only imagine how much you all loved her and will miss her.
Beth Pond
March 12, 2021
