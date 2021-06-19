Doris Lorene Waltman

April 13, 1930 - June 1, 2021

On June 1, 2021 Doris Lorene Waltman of Waterloo, Oregon passed away at the age of 91. Doris was born in Oshkosh, Nebraska, April 13, 1930, to Harry and Marjorie Cooper. She was one of four children. On June 15, 1947, Doris and her late husband, Gilbert were married and had three children together. They lived in Nebraska and Washington before moving to the Lebanon area 46 years ago. Over the years, Doris was a homemaker, bookkeeper for husband's insurance business and babysitter in Waterloo. She enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, making quilts, raising lambs and was an avid Strawberry Festival enthusiast. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, son, Dennis, her parents and two siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Wuerst of Lebanon, and Patty Waltman of Woodburn: eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a sister, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at the Waterloo Chapel, 39480 Gross St., Lebanon.