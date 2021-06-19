Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Lorene Waltman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Doris Lorene Waltman

April 13, 1930 - June 1, 2021

On June 1, 2021 Doris Lorene Waltman of Waterloo, Oregon passed away at the age of 91. Doris was born in Oshkosh, Nebraska, April 13, 1930, to Harry and Marjorie Cooper. She was one of four children. On June 15, 1947, Doris and her late husband, Gilbert were married and had three children together. They lived in Nebraska and Washington before moving to the Lebanon area 46 years ago. Over the years, Doris was a homemaker, bookkeeper for husband's insurance business and babysitter in Waterloo. She enjoyed flower gardening, yard work, making quilts, raising lambs and was an avid Strawberry Festival enthusiast. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, son, Dennis, her parents and two siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Wuerst of Lebanon, and Patty Waltman of Woodburn: eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a sister, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at the Waterloo Chapel, 39480 Gross St., Lebanon.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Waterloo Chapel
39480 Gross St., Lebanon, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sincere sympathy. Doris was not only a cousin but a good friend as well.
Ann and Jim Larkin
Family
January 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results