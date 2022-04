My memories go back as far as 1939 when we lived as next door neighbors. Estelle, Dorothy, Janice and Buzz. We started out in the 1st grade at Roosevelt school. I knew her dad and mom like they were my own. The family moved to Philomath I believe and once we were in High School I lost touch with Dorothy but I never forgot any of them, but my mind is clear of us six kids jumping on their beds if we were left to play alone, The wood stove where mom Shattuck cooked all of their meals, and the kitchen table with all of the family sitting around enjoying their meals. I remember Dorothy's mom mopping the living room and kitchen almost daily as we all played outdoors until they were dry. Our days were spent in a shed in back of their house, we would be up early and mixing up dirt and water and making pastries, adding flowers and letting them dry in the hot sun. Then we would take a wagon and pull it around the block and sell our cakes to the neighbors. I loved this family with all of my being and I'm sorry to hear about Dorothy. We six kids had a wonderful childhood and our time here was well lived. Your mom is at peace to day.

Jo Crawford December 26, 2020