Dorothy Ann Snyder

May 3, 1924 - December 13, 2021

Dorothy Snyder, 97, of Albany, passed away Monday, at her home. Born in Bend, to Samuel and Mary Ann (Smart) Vaughn, Dorothy was raised in Bend and married Byron Snyder in October of 1946. Together they lived in Klamath Falls where Dorothy worked as a nurse at the local hospital and then the county nursing home. They moved to Lebanon in the 1990's and then to Albany. Prior to her marriage, Dorothy worked as a riveter in the bomber tailgunner section of the Boeing plant in Tacoma.

Dorothy was very active in the Albany Missionary Alliance Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping and horseback riding, and always had pets and enjoyed animals.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Gary (Chris), of Waldport, and David (Jody), of Klamath Falls; brother, Gary Vaughn, of Bend, and sister, Irene Gallagher, of Bend; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Byron.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, December 20, at the new location of the Missionary Alliance Church, 32579 NE Dever Conner Rd. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com