Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Ann Snyder
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Dorothy Ann Snyder

May 3, 1924 - December 13, 2021

Dorothy Snyder, 97, of Albany, passed away Monday, at her home. Born in Bend, to Samuel and Mary Ann (Smart) Vaughn, Dorothy was raised in Bend and married Byron Snyder in October of 1946. Together they lived in Klamath Falls where Dorothy worked as a nurse at the local hospital and then the county nursing home. They moved to Lebanon in the 1990's and then to Albany. Prior to her marriage, Dorothy worked as a riveter in the bomber tailgunner section of the Boeing plant in Tacoma.

Dorothy was very active in the Albany Missionary Alliance Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping and horseback riding, and always had pets and enjoyed animals.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Gary (Chris), of Waldport, and David (Jody), of Klamath Falls; brother, Gary Vaughn, of Bend, and sister, Irene Gallagher, of Bend; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Byron.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, December 20, at the new location of the Missionary Alliance Church, 32579 NE Dever Conner Rd. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Missionary Alliance Church
32579 NE Dever Conner Rd., OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss. She and I used to have a lot of fun; we would go to her attic and get some good laughs.
Shirley Johnson
Work
February 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results