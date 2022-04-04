Douglas Stanley Cox

April 15, 1958 - March 23, 2022

Douglas Stanley Cox, age 63, passed away in his Corvallis home, surrounded by his family on March 23, 2022.

Doug was born and raised in Napa, California, in 1958 to Kenneth and Judith Cox. Doug and his wife Arleen as well as their two daughters moved to Corvallis in 1996 after Doug accepted a position at the Corvallis Hewlett-Packard site.

Doug spent his last days surrounded by family, friends and his first love: music. Doug was a lifelong musician who shared his gift with many throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Arleen Cox; his two daughters, Sarah Cox and Leeanna Graham; son-in-law, Alex Graham; his father, Kenneth Cox; and his sister, Jeanne Kline.

The family will be holding a celebration of life on May 7, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Corvallis Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Dr, Corvallis, OR 97333. All are welcome to come share stories or a song, or just spend time together celebrating a wonderful man who inspired so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Corvallis Project H.E.R in Doug's name: https://www.corvallisclinicfoundation.org.