Douglas Thomas Field

February 5, 1927 – August 12, 2020

Douglas Thomas Field, 93, went into the arms of his Savior, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born to Judson R. Field and Flossie Thomas Field on February 5, 1927, in Rogers, Arkansas. His parents divorced when he was just 2 and he and his mother moved in with his Grandpa and Grandma Thomas. His mother remarried in 1932, to Ray Addington who was a wonderful and caring father to him. He was later joined by siblings Marlene, Scott and Michael.

He went to school in Fayetteville, Arkansas graduating from Fayetteville High School in 1945 and continued his education at Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle, Washington. He graduated with a degree in Pastoral Theology in 1947. While there he met Doris Amundson and they were married in Seattle, on July 11, 1947. They had five children during their marriage of 56 years: Judith Kathleen, Douglas Wayne, Kathryn Gayle, Gary Timothy, and Jeanine Doris Field.

He ministered to many congregations over Oregon, and Idaho, enjoying 69 years of ministry. Selma, Lacomb, Union & Enterprise, Sumpter, Waterloo, & Lebanon, Oregon and Cottonwood Creek at Culdesac, and Payette, Idaho. He also served in Yakima, Washington where Doug was the chaplain for Living Care Communities for 6 years. He finished up back in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, pastoring at Waterloo for 9 years and going on to Lebanon First Baptist. During this time he lost his wife Doris, who had ministered alongside of him. He retired at age 89.

In 2008, he married Norma Jean Nofziger in Sweet Home, Oregon. They lived in her home during this time where she loved and cared for him especially in his last days.

He wanted to be remembered as a Pastor who loved the Lord and loved the people in his congregations to which God had led him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and faithful servant. He loved the Lord with all his heart and we know that he is in heaven, sitting at the feet of Jesus and rejoicing with the saints.

He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Field, his son Wayne Field of Salem, Oregon; his daughters, Kathryn Brown (Wayne) of Clarkston, Washington and Jeanie Steiner of Couer d'Alene, Idaho. His daughter-in-law Donna Merriman (Mark) of Silverton, Oregon and son-in-law Bob Howard of Central Point, Oregon. 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters: Marlene Murphy and Monique Sineath: brothers, Michael Addington and Daniel Field and his step children: Connie Ames (Carl), Timothy Nofziger (Debbie) and Linda Dahl, four step grandchildren and one step great grandchild along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray & Flossie Addington, Judson Field, wife: Doris C. Field; son; Gary T. Field, daughter, Judy K. Howard and grandsons: Mory Field and Shane Smith along with brother Scott Addington, and other family members.

He was laid to rest in the Lacomb cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020. There will be a Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Lebanon, Oregon on October 10, 2020 at 1p.m. The family would like any memorial donations to go to Lebanon First Baptist, Waterloo Chapel or The Gideon's. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com