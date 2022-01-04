Doyle Waltenburg

April 16, 1932 – January 2, 2022

Doyle Waltenburg passed peacefully in his sleep January 2, 2022.

Doyle was born to Lennie and Edna Waltenburg on April 16, 1932 in Klamath Falls. He and his siblings spent their early years growing up in a logging camp south of Klamath Falls. In 1942, Lennie and Edna moved the family to Lebanon. Doyle joined the Oregon National Guard, then followed his brother and cousin into the United States Marine Corps.

Upon returning to Oregon, Doyle worked for Santiam Logging then went to work for US Plywood in Lebanon. He married Florence in August 1965 and together they raised five children. He served as a volunteer on the Lebanon Fire Department for 25 years. In their retirement, they enjoyed RV'ing with the Roving Elks and the Good Sam Club. He was always ready with a good story about past hunting escapades, growing up in a logging camp, Butterball (his canine companion in Korea), or racing motorcycles with Archie Billings. He looked forward to daily completing his crossword puzzles.

He is preceded in death by siblings William Waltenburg, Dwayne Waltenburg, Colleen Moravec, and Patrick Waltenburg. He is survived by wife Florence, children Julie (John) Durst, Darrell (Sue) Mercier, Charles Mercier, Sabrina (Kyle) Sutor, Robert (Debbie) Waltenburg, and sisters Edna Sunda and Sharon Hubbard.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A celebration of life service will then be held at the American Legion Santiam Post #51 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.