Duane Emmett Barrett

July 9, 1938 – August 10, 2020

Duane passed peacefully following a short battle with brain cancer, in Albany, where he had lived since 1972.

Duane was born in Klamath Falls, but grew up in Emmett, Idaho, where he was a star high school athlete and graduated in 1956. He then met Marie Mitchell, and they married in 1961. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary next February.

Duane began teaching, and coaching basketball, in New Plymouth, Idaho, then moved to be the coach at Caldwell High School, before moving to Albany and becoming the basketball coach at West Albany. He would later serve as Athletic Director, basketball coach at Linn Benton Community College, and then was a school district administrator.

An avid fisherman and golfer, Duane was always on the go, always up for an adventure, and made friends wherever he went. One of Duane's favorite activities was taking drives on country roads with Marie, other family members, and friends. His greatest love was his family. He was a very proud father of three children, Shannon (John) Stephen, Shar (Chuck) Sybrandt-Thomas, Mike (Shelly) Barrett. He had eight grandchildren, Jacob and Rachael Stephen, Tyler (Jessica), Haley, Mitchell, and Bryan Thomas, Jack and Gabby Barrett, and one great-grandchild, Maddie Thomas. He was happiest when the family would gather at holidays and grandchildren's events, and he was always teaching and playing card games, telling jokes and stories, and making special memories. He enjoyed visiting with his brother Harold and his sister Marian, both of Idaho. He spent his life loving people, and being loved back. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Duane's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to the West Albany Sports Foundation in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.