Earl Harry Baker Jr.

November 7, 1930 - May 31, 2021

Earl Harry (Junior) Baker Jr. was born November 7, 1930 in Harrisburg, Oregon. He was one of five boys born to Earl Harry Baker Sr. and Elsie Mabel (Hostetler) Baker.

Earl married Dolores Beatrice (Wolfer) Christmas Day, 1949 in Sheridan, Oregon. Together they had three children. They lived in Harrisburg until 1958 when they relocated to Brownsville, where he was a charter member at Brownsville Mennonite Church until his passing.

Known as "Junior" by his friends and family, Earl attended Harris school before entering the work force. He held many occupations, most notably as a mole and gopher trapper in the area from Coburg to North Albany. He started trapping and the word got around about his success. There was a severe mole problem at the Alford Cemetery. He didn't charge the cemetery but trapped enough to exchange for 2 plots. The legend was formed. We guess that his little 1982 Chevy LUV pickup has about a million miles from his trapping days. He kept track of the number of moles he'd get in a day. And, with his memory as it was, he could tell you exactly how many a day, in a week, and his best month. Junior owned hay stackers in the 1970's. He also worked as a laborer for States Industries until his retirement.

Earl is survived by his spouse of over 71 years, Dolores Baker of Brownsville; his daughters Linda Jean (Jim) Weger of Brownsville and Rose Marie Baker of Ashland; his brothers Laurence Eugene Baker of Albany and Leonard David Baker of Harrisburg.

He is preceded in death by his son, Rodney Earl Baker; his brothers Delbert Eli Baker and Charles Edwin Baker, as well as both of his parents.

A private burial was held at Alford Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Earl's honor to Brownsville Rural Fire Protection District in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW Albany, OR 97321. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home; condolences may be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com