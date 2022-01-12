Menu
Earl Harold Lane
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Earl Harold Lane

October 7, 1933 - January 9, 2022

Earl Harold Lane, born October 27, 1933 in Perry, Iowa, died at his home in Jefferson, Oregon, January 9, 2022.

Lane served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and settled afterwards in Oregon. He was a devoted Mason and was a member of both the Order of the Amaranth and Order of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Louise Lane, three children, Judith, James, and Jeanine, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; he is predeceased by his daughter, Janice and granddaughter, Becky.

No memorial service is planned, but the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation at: facebook.com/ADFIncBoard

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Earl's passing.... We worked many years together and I considered him to be my friend... May you be comforted in your sorry..
James C. Stone
January 13, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
January 12, 2022
